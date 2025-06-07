Prof Lumumba’s Words While Meeting Mnangagwa Family Today

Prof Lumumba with Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family today

I sit at a breakfast table in Harare in Zimbabwe. The tea that I consume will not be English breakfast, but Kericho tea from Kenya and coffee highly from Ethiopia. And when we do that, then we create jobs. As I conclude, as I was flying from Addis Ababa to Harare last night, I sat next to a young Zimbabwean who is involved in artificial intelligence in Dubai. He’s been there for three years. I think he is here. And I asked him whether he is actually intelligent. He said, I’m very intelligent. And to me, the most amazing thing is that he’s in that space, but he’s conscious that he must make a contribution. So he’s trying to spread his tentacles here. to bring the things that he has learned in that space to come and have them done here. And I conclude with what you said. This thing must be cascaded to rural Africa. It must not be a rare thing held in big conference centers. It must make sense to the people in general. This girl is a Soweto girl and she has a story to tell. I’ll tell it. Because these stories must be told. Because they inspire others. So thank you very much. I look forward to our interaction beyond these engagements. And don’t take it for granted. This gentleman here, we say hello to each other at least not once every week. That is the camaraderie that has now come to exist. You as the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Assistant Minister, you have a big speech to walk about, to spread this gospel, and we wish you that. Thank you very much.

