Tshabangu Calls For Erection Of Mnangagwa Statue At Trabablas Interchange

By A Correspondent

Controversial Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has sparked widespread criticism after proposing the erection of a statue of President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the recently completed Trabablas Interchange in Harare.

Tshabangu’s remarks have been interpreted by many as a shocking show of allegiance to the ruling ZANU-PF leader — a move viewed by some as a blatant act of political bootlicking coming from a figure who claims to represent the official opposition.

Speaking on the matter, Tshabangu said:

“Yes, I said that in recognition of President Mnangagwa’s good work that he did on this massive Trabablas Interchange. It’s good that a rotating statue that gives everyone an all-round view of the country be erected at the interchange. As the official opposition, we propose that.”

The proposal has stirred debate within political circles and on social media, with critics questioning Tshabangu’s motives and the implications of an opposition leader praising and promoting the glorification of a sitting president through state-sponsored symbolism.

While infrastructure development is often acknowledged across party lines, Tshabangu’s call has raised eyebrows due to its timing and tone — particularly at a moment when Zimbabwe is facing criticism over economic hardship, suppression of dissent, and shrinking democratic space.

Analysts have pointed out that the statement could further erode public trust in the opposition’s ability to hold the ruling party accountable, with one commentator describing the move as “a calculated alignment with power rather than principle.”

As of now, there has been no formal government response to Tshabangu’s proposal, but the debate continues to intensify regarding the independence and integrity of Zimbabwe’s opposition politics.

