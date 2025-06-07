Tshabangu Vows to Spearhead Campaign To Remove Zanu PF: Will You Join?

By A Correspondent…

Controversial Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has announced his intention to spearhead a bold new campaign aimed at uniting opposition forces to remove the long-ruling ZANU PF from power.

Speaking in a tone strikingly different from his previously perceived alignment with the ruling party, Tshabangu made an open appeal to Zimbabweans and opposition leaders, calling for unity and transparency.

“Without a united plan, we’ll struggle to achieve our goal to remove ZANU PF,” Tshabangu said. “Our challenges include selfishness, lack of transparency, and self-centeredness. I’m open to dialogue with anyone who shares our vision for a better future.”

Tshabangu’s declaration has raised eyebrows across the political spectrum, especially given his history of recalling Members of Parliament and councillors aligned to former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa—a move widely seen as weakening the opposition and indirectly benefiting ZANU PF. Critics have often labelled him a ZANU PF proxy, a perception he now seems eager to shake off.

“We’ve only one Zimbabwe to love,” he added. “This fight is bigger than personalities. It’s about the future of our children and the direction of our nation.”

Analysts are divided on whether Tshabangu’s latest message signals a genuine attempt to rebuild the fractured opposition or is a calculated political maneuver to rebrand himself ahead of future elections. Some believe his appeal may fall on deaf ears, particularly among opposition supporters who feel betrayed by his recent actions.

Still, Tshabangu’s call for dialogue and cooperation among opposition parties has reignited discussions around the urgent need for a cohesive, people-driven movement capable of challenging the status quo.

Whether his leadership in this proposed campaign will gain traction remains to be seen, but one question now hangs in the air: Will Zimbabwe’s opposition forces come together—or will political egos continue to divide the fight for change?

