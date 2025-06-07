Young Female Chief Dies

By A Correspondent-Filabusi’s Chief Ndube, one of Zimbabwe’s youngest traditional leaders and among the few female chiefs in the country, has died.

She was 40.

Born Nonhlanhla Sibanda, the late Chief Ndube was installed in 2007 at the age of 22, following a six-year succession dispute after the death of her father, Chief Andrew Sibanda, in 2001.

Her appointment marked a historic moment as she became one of the rare women to assume traditional leadership in a male-dominated institution.

Matabeleland South Acting Director of Local Government and Public Works Mr. Zachariah Jusa and fellow traditional leader Chief Vuyani Nyangazonke Ndiweni confirmed her death.

“Yes, unfortunately, it is true that Chief Ndube has passed on. For more information, please get in touch with Chief Staudze,” Chief Ndiweni said.

Chief Ndube is survived by her husband and several children.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

