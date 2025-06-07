ZANU PF Promises Gutu East Voters Wealth: “We Will Empower All of You”

By A Correspondent

After more than four decades of unfulfilled promises in rural development, the ruling ZANU PF party has once again pledged to uplift villagers — this time by vowing to make them “rich” through empowerment initiatives aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Gutu East last weekend ahead of the June 14 by-election, ZANU PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha struck an optimistic tone, promising transformation and prosperity.

“Don’t worry, we will empower all of you in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2030 vision,” said Machacha.

“We are confident of winning the party’s confidence ahead of the June 14 by-election. The energy is electric as we mobilise for victory, standing firm in our commitment to the people and the vision for progress.”

“Thank you, His Excellency President Dr ED Mnangagwa, for your unwavering leadership and commitment to the people.”

The bold promises come amid mounting criticism over the ruling party’s failure to deliver meaningful development in rural communities over the past 45 years. Analysts have called the latest rhetoric a recycled campaign tactic, especially in constituencies like Gutu East, where access to basic services such as clean water, healthcare, and employment remains limited.

Despite public scepticism, ZANU PF is banking on strong rural voter support and what it describes as “grassroots mobilisation” to secure victory in the upcoming by-election.

Whether the promises of wealth and empowerment will translate into actual change — or simply fade like those of past campaigns — remains to be seen.

