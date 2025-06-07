Zimbabwe Warriors Fall…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Warriors suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Burkina Faso in their first international friendly match on Friday, held at the Stade El Bachir in Mohammédia, Morocco.

Despite hopes of a strong performance as part of the team’s preparations for upcoming competitive fixtures, the Warriors struggled to find rhythm and failed to recover after conceding two early goals.

Although the Warriors pushed to get back into the match, their efforts were undermined by persistent errors and a lack of cohesion in midfield.

The match exposed key areas of concern for Zimbabwe, including defensive frailties and limited attacking options. However, with more international fixtures lined up, the Warriors will be looking to regroup, learn from their mistakes, and build toward a more solid team performance.

This fixture was part of Zimbabwe’s ongoing effort to re-establish themselves on the international stage following their return to FIFA-sanctioned competitions.

Fans remain hopeful that this loss will serve as a valuable lesson for the technical team as they continue to fine-tune the squad ahead of future challenges.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...