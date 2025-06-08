Drama As Kaycee’s Wife Appears To Clash With Tallyn Over Corpse

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | There was drama at the funeral of Kaycie (Kudzaishe Chipadza), yesterday when his wife screamed at both the corpse and a yellowbone sociallite popularly known as “Tallyn,” using the confrontational phrase ‘Tallyn wako auya, wawaitamba naye!.’

The screamer was in the form of a mocking song.

Kaycie was reported dead earlier in the week and family members confirmed the development to ZimEye while weeping. Further confirmation was not possible and a report suggesting a police officer has verified the death remained unverified on Saturday.

But a whole funeral memorial was conducted for Kaycie which had a crowd assembling at Coventry.

His death comes at a time when the geo-tagged fraud convict of over five (5) years imprisonment(Kaycee), was facing new charges that include human trafficking and he was named in an investigative documentary covering his colleague Hopewell Chin’ono’s operations since 1996 and in the last 14 years during which the journalist has been using journalism-talk to cover up his falsehoods that he was police cleared by the British embassy in a 2011 letter that the consulate has made clear is no police clearance of him or any his multiple identities.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1FyT76fcWx/?mibextid=wwXIfr

For years Kaycee and one of his girlfriends were both enjoying social media campaign support from Hopewell Chin’ono whose 29 April 2024 FB post was against Heathrow Airport security officers who caught the female suspect in their act.

In the video below another female colleague of Kaycee’s is greeted with loud singing from women visibly led by Kaycee’s widow, Beverly. Tallyn did not respond to requests for comment.

video loading below

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...