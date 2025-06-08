Emotional Send-Off For Zim Gospel Singer

By A Correspondent

BULAWAYO – Beloved gospel singer and spiritual leader, Pastor Siphethangani Sibanda, popularly known as Pastor Barak, was laid to rest at Umvutsha Park Cemetery in Bulawayo following a deeply emotional farewell attended by family, friends, and fellow musicians.

Pastor Barak passed away on Wednesday at the age of 47. He was remembered not only as a gifted gospel artist but also as a loving husband, devoted father, and a man of great spiritual impact whose music ministry transformed lives across Zimbabwe.

A funeral service held at his Bulawayo church drew a large gathering, including prominent gospel musicians and long-time collaborators. Together, they paid tribute to a man many described as a pillar of strength in the local gospel scene.

Fellow gospel singer Everton Mlalazi, who shared the stage with Pastor Barak in the gospel ensemble Family Voices, said his loss was a huge blow to the entire ministry.

“We are deeply saddened to have lost someone who was not only a mentor but also a beacon of love and a valued collaborator. His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched,” Mlalazi said.

Brighton Ncube, also of Family Voices, echoed the sentiment.

“As part of the Family Voices group, we are grieving the loss of a mentor, a champion of love, and a wonderful team player. He will be deeply missed,” said Ncube.

In one of the most heartfelt moments of the ceremony, Pastor Barak’s wife, Rachel Sibanda, paid tribute to her husband’s loving nature and leadership, describing the pain of losing a man who had been her strength.

“I have lost a wonderful partner. Pastor Barak was a good man who radiated love and kindness. Wherever he went, he was followed by grace, and his leadership qualities shone through. He was often chosen to lead, not just because of his title, but because of his heart. I am going to miss him dearly,” she said.

Pastor Barak’s gospel journey spanned decades, during which he became a household name and source of encouragement to many through his uplifting songs and unwavering faith.

While his passing leaves a void in the gospel music community, his message of love, unity, and devotion to God will continue to resonate with his followers and future generations alike.

