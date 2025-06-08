Former Cabinet Minister Battles for Life After Axe Attack in Alleged Love Triangle- Family Dismisses Death Rumours

By A Correspondent

June 8, 2025

HWANGE – Former Cabinet Minister and long-serving Binga South Member of Parliament Joel Gabbuza is fighting for his life in hospital after being viciously attacked in what sources describe as a suspected love triangle gone wrong.

The former Minister of Water Resources and Development was reportedly assaulted with an axe by a man who accused him of having an affair with his wife. The attack is said to have taken place late on Friday, June 7, 2025.

As news of the brutal assault spread, social media was quickly flooded with unverified reports claiming Gabbuza had died from his injuries. However, his family has moved swiftly to dismiss those rumours.

“He is receiving treatment at Hwange Colliery Hospital. His condition has improved from last night, he is now able to speak,” his son told CITE in a telephone interview. “We are making arrangements to transfer him to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo.”

The alleged assailant is believed to have fled the scene following the attack. While police have yet to release an official statement, residents say the motive appears to be deeply personal.

Gabbuza, a respected figure in Zimbabwean politics, served as MP for Binga from 2000 under the opposition MDC. After boundary adjustments in 2008, he represented Binga South until his recall from Parliament in October 2023. During the Government of National Unity between ZANU PF and the MDC from 2009 to 2013, he served as Minister of Water Resources and Development.

Despite being out of active politics in recent months, Gabbuza remained a prominent voice in the Matabeleland region. The attack has shocked many, especially those who have long viewed him as a quiet and disciplined statesman.

As investigations continue, Gabbuza’s family is urging the public not to spread misinformation and to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

