Gabbuza battling for his life at Mpilo

FORMER Cabinet Minister and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Senator for Binga Mr Gabuza Joel Gabbuza, is fighting for his life at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo after he was stabbed several times in a vicious assault over a suspected adulterous relationship last Friday morning.

He was transferred from Hwange Colliery Hospital. He is a Polygamist.

Former Minister and Binga South Member of Parliament, Joel Gabbuza, first received treatment at Hwange Colliery Hospital after reportedly being attacked with an axe. He was later transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Unconfirmed reports claim the assailant was a man who suspected Gabbuza of having an affair with his wife.

Some of the reports falsely suggested that Gabbuza had died from his injuries.

However, in a brief telephone interview, his son confirmed that the former MP is alive and receiving medical care.

“He is receiving treatment at Hwange Colliery Hospital. His condition has improved from last night, he is now able to speak. We are making arrangements to transfer him to Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo,” he said.

Gabbuza served as Minister of Water Resources and Development during Zimbabwe’s Government of National Unity and was the long-serving MP for Binga South.

He served as MP for approximately 23 years. He was first elected in 2000 to represent the Binga constituency under the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC). Following the 2008 electoral boundary changes, which split Binga into Binga North and Binga South, Gabbuza continued as the MP for Binga South. He retained his seat in subsequent elections, including the 2013 general elections. His tenure concluded in October 2023 after he was recalled by self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

