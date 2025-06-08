Government Bans Musombondiya

By A Correspondent

The government has officially outlawed the manufacture and distribution of illicit alcoholic brews popularly known as “musombodhiya” or “kambwa.” This prohibition was enacted through Statutory Instrument 62 of 2025, issued by the Minister of Home Affairs, Kazembe Kazembe, under the Harmful Liquids Act. The amendment, titled the Harmful Liquids Act (Amendment of Schedule to Act) Notice, 2025, expands the scope of banned substances.

According to the statutory instrument, the Act’s schedule now includes “any unregulated, unauthorised or illegally produced alcoholic beverages containing ethanol,” including those referred to by street names such as kambwa or musombodhiya.

The move comes amid growing public concern over the widespread use of dangerous homemade brews and other harmful substances, such as methamphetamine—commonly known locally as guka, mutoriro, or dombo.

In response, an inter-ministerial committee has been established to address the escalating crisis of drug and alcohol abuse, particularly among the youth. Plans are also underway for the development of rehabilitation centres to support recovery efforts.

Community leaders and other stakeholders have emphasized the need for sustainable youth empowerment initiatives, particularly income-generating projects, as a way to combat the root causes of substance abuse, with youth idleness identified as a key driver of the problem.

