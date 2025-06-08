Lungu is a Hero

Former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a Hero, though he was corrupt like the former Zimbabwean President Robert Gabriel Mugabe and the current President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa he did not commit a Genocide like his two close friends that introduced him to corruption and money laundering. He is a State property according to the Zambian Constitution.

Some people are suggesting to Esther Lungu to take the Grace Mugabe route and bury Lungu at a private park.

However. Dickson Jere writes and says that the death of Zambia’s 6th President Edgar Chagwa Lungu presents two unique scenarios for the country, government and family. Unlike the three former Presidents who passed before him – Kenneth Kaunda (KK), Frederick Chiluba (FTJ) and Rupiah Banda (RB) – the death of President Lungu is different in two ways;

He is the first former President to die outside Zambia; He is the first former President to die while his benefits had been withdrawn.

So, the country has never experienced this before. Therefore, the standoff between the family and the state is somehow understood given the circumstances. However, there is need for compromise.

The first former President to die was Chiluba. I was in government then and was deeply involved in that process. He died at home in Zambia. I remember I had to persuade President Banda to address the nation while we were in Chipata to announce the death at a makeshift studio at Mamarula Lodge. Everything went smooth because President Banda and Chiluba had reconciled and became close buddies. (Chiluba had locked up RB on treason charges).

The second former President to die was Kaunda. At that time, Edgar Lungu was President. Their relationship was superb and therefore easy to navigate between the government and the family. The only difference was the burial site, which was later resolved and KK was buried at Presidential Embassy Park.

The third former President to die was Banda. I was, once again, heavily involved in that process. President Banda was in good books with the newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema and so everything went smooth between government and the family. I may add, RB was so organized in his life that he even left “Pre-Burial Will” that stated some of the things to happen at his funeral. (I have since borrowed that ingenious idea).

Now, take note.

All these three former Presidents at their death had a running Office financed by the state with government staff. They coordinated all the activities. Simply, a former President’s whereabouts was always known by government through this office. When they traveled, Zambian Ambassadors received them at airport and coordinated movements. Dignity!

However, with President Lungu, this office was shut down on account of being active in politics, which is proscribed by the Benefits of Former Presidents Act. So, he literally did his things outside government involvement. That was unique situation. Hence the current quagmire.

I have always advocated that a former President should be treated as such whether he is in active politics or not. He accrued his benefits. USA does that. South Africa does that. They give state security and all benefits to former Presidents regardless of the status. In fact, the best example is how ECL and HH treated RB. They even allowed him to use the Presidential Plane for his movement. That was smart of ECL and HH!

What should we do?

One thing you cannot take away is that Lungu was President and Commander In-Chief of Armed Forces. He must be given his full military honours. We must allow our Defense Forces to send off their commander with full military honours. He must get his last Presidential gun-salute, fly-past and Guard of Honour. He accrued those rights! His casket must be placed on the gun carriage with his number plate GRZ P6 as was done to others! It is our pride and it is our responsibility to honour him!

So, while I sympathize with the position taken by family, I opt to take a different view. They must reluctantly let go on some of the military rituals to honour the man. He is state property. Allow his troops to take charge – a Commander is always a Commander! He actually proudly even wore their uniform! Choice of Preacher and all can easily be reconciled as was done with FTJ, KK and RB.

Remember that his colleagues – Presidents and former Presidents from different countries – may want to attend the funeral. It will require government involvement to handle such visitors.

Further, we do not even have a precedent on how to repatriate the remains of a former President. This is the first time. President Levy Mwanawasa and Michael Sata died in office and therefore it was easy to navigate the repatriation. They were sitting Presidents.

Lastly, it is high time we put in place a Statute that will govern the “Funeral and Memorial Services” of our former leaders. We cannot be having standoffs each time we have such a funeral or memorial. The law must define the role of the state in funeral arrangements, burial sites and rites for such ceremonies. For now, everything is guess work plus a mere policy and guidelines. We must learn. We have lost six Presidents thus far.

