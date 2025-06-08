Lungu to be repatriated on Wednesday

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DECLARES STATE FUNERAL AND SEVEN DAYS OF MOURNING FOR ECL

President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded former President Edgar Lungu a state funeral and declared seven days of national mourning, from Sunday, June 8 to Saturday, June 14, 2025, in honor of his legacy.

Speaking at a media briefing, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa confirmed that the late President’s body will arrive in Zambia from South Africa on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

Mr. Kangwa further announced that the official funeral gathering will take place at Belvedere Lodge along Leopard Hill Road in Lusaka.

He stated that during the mourning period, all entertainment activities between 06:00 and 18:00 hours will be suspended, and flags nationwide will fly at half-mast.

Mr. Kangwa assured that further details regarding the funeral program and burial arrangements will be shared in due course.

