Police Confirm Former Cabinet Minister Gabbuza In Critical Condition After Love Triangle Attack

By Crime and Courts Reporter – Police have confirmed that former Cabinet Minister and founding member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), Joel Gabbuza, is in a critical condition after he was brutally attacked in what authorities believe was a crime of passion.

Gabbuza, a long-time ally of the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, is currently admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, where he is battling for his life following an alleged stabbing incident last Friday in Tinde, Ward 18, Matabeleland North Province.

National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, stating that investigations were underway.

“We are investigating a case of assault in which Mr Joel Gabbuza was attacked by two suspects at a woman’s homestead in Tinde, Ward 18,” Nyathi said. “It is alleged that Mr Gabbuza had given a woman a lift and ended up spending the night at her homestead.”

According to sources close to the investigation, the assailants — believed to include the woman’s estranged husband — ambushed Gabbuza and viciously attacked him with knives, inflicting deep wounds to the head.

The attackers reportedly fled the scene, leaving Gabbuza bleeding profusely.

A police report was filed at Kamativi Police Station, but the suspects remain at large.

Initially rushed to Hwange Colliery Hospital, Gabbuza received emergency treatment as doctors worked to stabilise him.

Due to the severity of his injuries, medical staff recommended his immediate transfer to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo for specialised care.

Unverified social media reports had falsely claimed that the former legislator had succumbed to his injuries. However, in a brief telephone interview, his son confirmed that Gabbuza was alive and responding to treatment.

“His condition has improved since last night and he is now able to speak. We are hopeful he will recover fully,” the son said.

Joel Gabbuza is one of the stalwarts of Zimbabwe’s opposition politics.

First elected to Parliament in 2000 to represent Binga under the MDC banner, he served the constituency for 23 years.

After the 2008 constituency boundary changes, he continued as MP for Binga South and retained the seat in successive elections until his controversial recall in October 2023 by self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

During the 2009–2013 Government of National Unity, Gabbuza served as Minister of Public Works.

He was widely respected as a technocrat and was instrumental in infrastructure policy under then-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, with whom he maintained a close working relationship.

Gabbuza was known for his calm demeanour, grassroots activism, and enduring commitment to the people of Matabeleland North, where he was seen as a bridge between rural communities and national politics.

A known polygamist, Gabbuza had largely kept his personal life away from public scrutiny.

However, the nature of last week’s attack has drawn renewed attention to his private affairs.

Police have yet to release further details regarding the motive behind the attack or the identities of the suspects.

As of Sunday, hospital sources confirmed that Gabbuza remains in a stable but critical condition as doctors continue to monitor his recovery.

