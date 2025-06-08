Stop Abusing Dr Joshua Nkomo’s Legacy, ZAPU Challenges Zanu PF

By A Correspondent

ZAPU has slammed Zanu PF for what it calls the shameless exploitation of the legacy of the late Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo in the ruling party’s campaign efforts ahead of the June 14 Insiza South by-election.

This comes after Zanu PF officials repeatedly invoked the name of “Father Zimbabwe” during a weekend rally in Insiza, where party heavyweights including Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Deputy ICT Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, former Matabeleland South Minister Abednico Ncube, and ex-Cabinet Minister Andrew Langa gathered in support of the party’s candidate, Delani Moyo.

Zanu PF Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha claimed Dr Nkomo had endorsed the party’s land reform policies, stating:

“Even on his death bed he held President Mugabe by his hand and asked him to promise that, even if he dies, the land redistribution programme was not going to be halted, but instead would be fast-tracked so that people get value for what they fought for.”

But ZAPU has condemned these remarks, accusing Zanu PF of distorting history and dishonouring Nkomo’s true legacy.

“Zanu PF has no moral standing to speak on behalf of Dr Nkomo or use his legacy to score political points,” said a senior ZAPU official who requested anonymity.

“It is the same party that persecuted him and his supporters, forced a Unity Accord under duress, and continues to marginalise Matabeleland to this day. Invoking his name now is not only hypocritical, it’s deeply offensive to those who truly knew what he stood for.”

Zanu PF’s Delani Moyo is contesting against Thabani Mlotshwa of ZAPU, Mbongeni Moyo of the Zimbabwe National Revival Party, and independent candidate Lesley Dube. The seat was left vacant following the death of sitting MP Farai Taruvinga in March.

Speaking after the rally, Moyo vowed to complete development projects initiated by his predecessor while introducing his own.

“Taruvinga had several projects, which he had started, so once I am elected, those projects must be completed because it’s a party programme. I also have mine that I will start now as an MP because I have been doing a lot of projects for our people here,” said Moyo.

However, ZAPU says the people of Insiza deserve more than symbolic references to past heroes.

“What they need are jobs, functioning infrastructure, and honest leadership. Not recycled slogans or history lessons aimed at covering up present-day failures,” the party official added.

Zanu PF provincial chairperson Nqobizitha Ndlovu said the party’s real focus is on surpassing its own 2023 results.

“The challenge we have as a party is not coming from those challenging our candidate, but it is us as we want to surpass the figures we achieved in the last national elections,” said Ndlovu.

But ZAPU says such rhetoric further shows Zanu PF is more interested in numbers than meaningful change.

“Dr Nkomo’s legacy is one of unity, peace, and empowerment—not manipulation. We will not allow it to be hijacked,” ZAPU said.

