Tsvangirai Aide Stabbed In Love Triangle Fight, Left For Dead

By A Correspondent-One of the founding member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) and long-time ally of the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Joel Gabbuza, is battling for his life at Bulawayo’s Mpilo Central Hospital after being brutally attacked in what sources say was a suspected adultery-related altercation.

Gabbuza, a former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament for Binga South, was initially admitted to Hwange Colliery Hospital following the vicious assault last Friday morning.

He was reportedly attacked by a man who suspected him of having an affair with his wife.

The assailant allegedly left Gabbuza for dead.

Unconfirmed reports claiming Gabbuza had succumbed to his injuries circulated widely, but his family has since dispelled the rumours.

“He is receiving treatment at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo. His condition has improved from last night and he is now able to speak,” his son said in a brief telephone interview. “We are hopeful that he will recover fully.”

Joel Gabbuza is a veteran of Zimbabwean opposition politics, having served in Parliament for 23 years.

He was first elected in 2000 under the MDC ticket to represent Binga constituency.

Following the 2008 electoral boundary reconfigurations, Gabbuza continued as MP for Binga South, a seat he held until his controversial recall in October 2023 by self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

During the Government of National Unity (2009–2013), Gabbuza served as the Minister of Public Works, where he was widely regarded as a competent technocrat.

He worked closely with then-Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and was part of the MDC’s executive leadership, contributing to policy discussions and infrastructure recovery efforts in the post-crisis period.

Known for his calm demeanour and grassroots loyalty, Gabbuza was often seen as one of Tsvangirai’s trusted confidants.

His long-standing political presence in Matabeleland North made him a key figure in bridging the gap between national leadership and marginalized rural constituencies.

Gabbuza, who is a known polygamist, has generally kept his personal affairs out of the public spotlight.

The nature of the recent attack has drawn unexpected attention to his private life, though police are yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.

As of Sunday, hospital sources indicated that Gabbuza remains in a stable but critical condition as medical staff continue to monitor his recovery.

