ZANU PF Claims Credit for Promoting Peace As Zimbabwe Burns

By A Correspondent

HARARE – ZANU PF has defended its record on peace and racial harmony, with party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa claiming the ruling party has “moved mountains” to promote unity both within Zimbabwe and across the region, despite persistent socio-economic challenges.

In a statement issued last week, Mutsvangwa sought to position the party—and President Emmerson Mnangagwa in particular—as champions of racial tolerance and mediators of peace. He argued that Zimbabwe under Mnangagwa’s leadership is an example of peaceful racial co-existence in Africa.

“President Mnangagwa has gone out of his way to engage with white communities,” Mutsvangwa said, highlighting what he described as a deliberate effort to include diverse voices in the country’s political and economic spheres.

“The President has appointed individuals from various racial backgrounds to key cabinet positions as a clear demonstration of this commitment.”

These comments come at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with a deepening economic crisis marked by inflation, rising unemployment, and widespread public discontent. Critics argue that the ruling party’s rhetoric about harmony does not reflect the lived realities of many citizens.

Nonetheless, Mutsvangwa insisted that Zimbabwe’s leadership is making positive contributions beyond its borders as well. On a regional scale, he claimed that Mnangagwa played a discreet but effective role in defusing racial tensions in South Africa.

“President Mnangagwa also played a mediating role in easing tensions between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Afrikaner community, further underscoring his dedication to fostering racial harmony,” he said.

While the claims have sparked debate, with opposition figures questioning their validity amid growing unrest, ZANU PF maintains that its policies and outreach efforts are aimed at building a more inclusive and peaceful society.

The ruling party’s stance comes as it gears up for another election cycle and faces increasing pressure to address the root causes of the country’s economic and political instability. Whether such declarations of peace-building will resonate with the broader population remains to be seen.

