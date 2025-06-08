ZANU PF Recycles Old Promises, Now Tells Gutu East Voters They’ll Be Rich

By A Correspondent

After more than four decades of unfulfilled promises in rural development, the ruling ZANU PF party has once again pledged to uplift villagers — this time by vowing to make them “rich” through empowerment initiatives aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Gutu East last weekend ahead of the June 14 by-election, ZANU PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha struck an optimistic tone, promising transformation and prosperity.

“Don’t worry, we will empower all of you in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2030 vision,” said Machacha.

“We are confident of winning the party’s confidence ahead of the June 14 by-election. The energy is electric as we mobilise for victory, standing firm in our commitment to the people and the vision for progress.”

“Thank you, His Excellency President Dr ED Mnangagwa, for your unwavering leadership and commitment to the people.”

However, critics argue that these bold statements are nothing more than recycled campaign rhetoric—a familiar pattern for the ruling party that has governed since independence in 1980. Gutu East, like many other rural constituencies, continues to suffer from underdevelopment, with residents lacking access to clean water, healthcare, decent roads, and employment opportunities.

For decades, ZANU PF has made grand promises to rural voters during election seasons, only for those pledges to fade once the votes are secured. Analysts say this latest campaign pitch appears to follow the same script: lofty visions, zero accountability.

