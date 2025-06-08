Zanu PF Uses Dr Nkomo Legacy To Garner Support In Insiza

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF has come under fire for invoking the legacy of the late Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo as part of its campaign strategy in the Insiza South by-election.

Critics accuse the ruling party of exploiting the revered nationalist’s name to rally support for its candidate, Delani Moyo, ahead of the June 14 poll.

A campaign rally held over the weekend brought together top Zanu PF officials including Provincial Chairperson and Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, Deputy ICT Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, former Minister Abednico Ncube, MP Spare Sithole, former Cabinet Minister Andrew Langa, and businessman Dr Qhubani Moyo.

Zanu PF political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha praised the party’s liberation credentials and declared inevitable victory for Moyo.

“Delani Moyo is on his way to Parliament, whether those we are contesting against like it or not. We are a tried and tested revolutionary party that brought independence to this nation. Victory for us is certain. Zanu PF is an invincible phenomenon. We can’t lose to any party, worse an independent candidate,” said Machacha.

Moyo is facing opposition from Thabani Mlotshwa of ZAPU, Mbongeni Moyo of the Zimbabwe National Revival Party, and independent candidate Lesley Dube. The seat fell vacant following the death of MP Farai Taruvinga in March after a long illness.

In his address, Machacha linked Zanu PF’s campaign to the legacy of Dr Joshua Nkomo, affectionately known as “Father Zimbabwe,” claiming the late liberation hero had entrusted the ruling party with fulfilling the land reform agenda.

“You are aware that Dr Nkomo never relented in his quest to have the land retained by the majority blacks in this country. Even on his death bed he held President Mugabe by his hand and asked him to promise that, even if he dies, the land redistribution programme was not going to be halted, but instead would be fast-tracked so that people get value for what they fought for,” said Machacha.

Speaking after the rally, Delani Moyo promised to continue the development projects initiated by his predecessor while also launching new ones if elected.

“Taruvinga had several projects, which he had started, so once I am elected, those projects must be completed because it’s a party programme. I also have mine that I will start now as an MP because I have been doing a lot of projects for our people here,” said Moyo.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF provincial chairperson Nqobizitha Ndlovu said the party’s real competition was not the opposing candidates but outperforming its 2023 election results.

“The challenge we have as a party is not coming from those challenging our candidate, but it is us as we want to surpass the figures we achieved in the last national elections. Those challenging Moyo are in disarray, but we won’t sit on our laurels, lest they have a black jack in their sleeves,” said Ndlovu.

He added that Zanu PF was intensifying its campaign across Insiza South, deploying teams in every village and mobilizing even those who had moved away but remained registered in the area.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our campaign. We must and we should retain this seat at all costs. Tomorrow’s rally will set the road to that resounding victory come results announcement on 14 June,” said Ndlovu.

As the campaign trail heats up, Zanu PF’s use of nationalist icons like Dr Nkomo is being closely scrutinized, with some residents questioning whether invoking past heroes is a substitute for delivering tangible development.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...