All State Universities Lecturers To Strike Tomorrow

ZimEye
Obvious Vengeyi, @AUT_UZ spokesperson says state universities lecturers will meet tomorrow and are likely to join the wage strike. Striking Lecturers have not been paid for last month as a way of trying to force them to return to teaching https://t.co/EADHdXMpV6
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 9, 2025
