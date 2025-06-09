Auxillia Mnangagwa Hit By London Protest Before Jetting Down | FULL TEXT

“Why should Auxillia come and portray an image that is completely different?”

“Zimbabwe is suffering because of the Mnangagwa family.”

This was the first line of the address from Tatenda Changambika.

“Auxillia Mnangagwa doesn’t reflect the true characteristics of a mother,” he added, as he made his presentation outside 10 Downing Street in London, U.K., the home of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He went on to lament that at the University of Zimbabwe, lecturers are currently on an indefinite strike, and that most students come from poor backgrounds.

This is likely linked to the fact that the children of the ruling elite often attend universities in foreign countries — with their parents paying fees using the meager remaining foreign reserves from national coffers, via the Ministry of Finance. Oddly enough the same ministry has Mrs. Mnangagwa’s son serving as a Junior Minister under Professor Mthuli Ncube, whose family is said to live in Europe. This stinks of clear nepotism.

He emphasized that those affected are the poor — and, ironically, the President is the Chancellor of the University of Zimbabwe and the husband of Auxillia Mnangagwa, who has stayed silent while ordinary Zimbabweans suffer under an incompetent and cruel regime.

He highlighted that back in 2007, junior lecturers were paid USD $2,500 per month, but now they receive just $250 per month — reportedly the lowest in the entire SADC region.

“How do you expect quality education from a demotivated lecturer?” he asked.

“There are the 12 arrested from Mbire at a birthday,” he continued.

“Does this mean people now need police permission to have a birthday? What crime did they commit? What law did they violate?” He asked.

He argued that this reflects the cruelty of the Mnangagwa regime, which, in light of the above limits basic freedoms — of movement, association, and assembly.

“Why should Auxillia come and portray an image that is completely different?” he asked.

“In Zimbabwe, there is an ongoing genocide being committed by her husband, ZANU PF, and the looting of millions of U.S. dollars through unscrupulous tenders given to Tagwirei and Chivhayo,” he continued.

He ended with a firm message:

“As the voice in the diaspora, we say there is no space for Auxillia Mnangagwa in democratic countries like the U.K. to come and address people at the FLAIR Summit.”

This, likely reflects the deep dissatisfaction among Zimbabweans with Auxillia Mnangagwa’s presence in the United Kingdom.

