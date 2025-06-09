CIO Agents Steal USD 300 From Gutu Parent During Scuffle Over Grass-Cutting

By A Correspondent

Members of the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) allegedly stole US$300 from a parent in Gutu during a confrontation over a roadside grass-cutting exercise near Mushayavanhu High School last week.

The ZANU PF leadership in Gutu reportedly directed State security agents to arrest veteran journalist and Masvingo Mirror consultant Matthew Takaona, accusing him of mobilizing local parents to clear overgrown grass along a road used by schoolchildren.

Sources said the government agents carried out the arrest violently, harassing both Takaona and several parents involved in the clean-up.

During the scuffle, one of the agents reportedly seized a mobile phone from parent Tendai Jayben. A parent who witnessed the incident said:

“One of the agents took Tendai Jayben’s phone, which had US$300 hidden under the cover. When the phone was returned five hours later, the money was missing.”

Local residents identified the agent as “Stavo,” describing him as a well-known village bully.

Takaona recounted his own arrest:

“I asked him to identify himself, otherwise I would not cooperate. He said I was being arrested by Feret, adding that he would explain the meaning of Feret later.”

The term “Feret” reportedly refers to a multi-agency task team composed of members from the CIO, CID, police, army, and prison services, often deployed to target perceived political opponents.

No official comment could be obtained from the Zimbabwe Republic Police on the matter.

However, a police source in Gutu said: ” Our hands are tied, the case is sensitive. “

