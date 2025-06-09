FIFA Orders Nyasa Big Bullets to Compensate Ronald Chitiyo or Face Transfer Ban

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

World football governing body FIFA has given Malawian club Nyasa Big Bullets a 45-day ultimatum to pay Zimbabwean midfielder Ronald ‘Rooney’ Chitiyo US$15,200 in compensation for breach of contract.

The directive follows a contractual dispute after Bullets prematurely terminated Chitiyo’s deal just one year into a three-year agreement. The midfielder was subsequently forced to return to Zimbabwe, where he signed with Premier Soccer League side GreenFuel.

According to FIFA’s ruling, failure by Nyasa Big Bullets to settle the compensation within the stipulated time frame will result in a transfer ban being imposed on the club. The sanction would block Bullets from registering new players, potentially disrupting their recruitment plans.

The case highlights the growing scrutiny of player treatment and contract enforcement in African football. Chitiyo, a former CAPS United star known for his flair and creativity, had joined Bullets with high expectations, but his stint was abruptly cut short without clear justification.

Now, with FIFA stepping in, the spotlight is on Bullets to comply and avoid further disciplinary action.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...