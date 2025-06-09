Kapfupi Sobers Up, Finally Collects Chivayo Aqua

By Showbiz Reporter-Celebrated comedian and musician Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima has finally taken delivery of a brand-new Toyota Aqua from flamboyant and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a week after being turned away from the dealership for showing up intoxicated.

Kapfupi, a fan-favorite known for his streetwise comedy and catchy musical skits, arrived at the Harare dealership on Sunday, June 9, flanked by his wife and looking noticeably sober.

This marked a personal triumph for the entertainer, who confessed he had spent the entire week without touching alcohol after a public humiliation the previous Sunday when dealer Madzibaba Chipaga refused to hand over the car due to his drunken state.

“I haven’t touched a drop of alcohol since last week,” Kapfupi wrote on Facebook in a deeply emotional post addressed to Chivayo. “The bad in one thing brings out the good in another, and in this, you taught me, and I learned.”

He added, in a mix of Shona and English:

“Blessings from God—spirits do not give three times, but the Apostle gives five times indeed!”—a playful nod to Chivayo’s self-proclaimed role as a spiritual philanthropist.

Chivayo’s Car Donor Crusade: Generosity or Vanity Project?

The Kapfupi episode is the latest in a long string of high-profile vehicle donations by Chivayo, whose acts of “generosity” have sparked fierce debate in Zimbabwean society. A self-styled businessman with a controversial past and alleged ties to shady government contracts, Chivayo has made headlines over the past year for doling out dozens of imported vehicles to musicians, socialites, and clergymen—often broadcasting the handovers on social media with great fanfare.

Critics argue that Chivayo’s donations are less about uplifting artists and more about laundering his public image and courting political favour, especially given his known proximity to Zimbabwe’s ruling elite. Many of his beneficiaries, including sungura artists, gospel singers, and TikTok personalities, have publicly thanked him with glowing praise, sometimes bordering on political endorsements.

Yet, questions continue to swirl around the source of Chivayo’s wealth. His name has featured in court cases, audit reports, and corruption exposés—including a multi-million dollar power project that never materialized despite huge payments from the government. Nonetheless, Chivayo remains untouchable, enjoying close ties to powerful figures and using social media to project an image of divine generosity.

From Humiliation to Redemption

Kapfupi’s experience added a sobering twist to Chivayo’s car donation saga. Unlike other recipients who collected their vehicles in clean handovers, the comedian’s first attempt was met with embarrassment as he stumbled into the dealership visibly drunk.

In a rare moment of public accountability, the dealership—run by religious figure Madzibaba Chipaga—refused to hand over the keys. The incident went viral, sparking both ridicule and sympathy. For Kapfupi, however, it proved to be a turning point.

His triumphant return, hand-in-hand with his wife and with a clear mind, seemed to carry more weight than just collecting a car—it was a moment of personal redemption. “Sir Wicknell, you are truly a guiding light for the foolish,” Kapfupi said, expressing heartfelt gratitude and vowing never to touch alcohol again.

What Next?

While Kapfupi’s story ends on a high note, the broader narrative surrounding Chivayo’s largesse remains unresolved. Is he a misunderstood philanthropist or a calculating power broker exploiting vulnerable celebrities for political mileage?

As more artists line up for vehicles and social media continues to buzz with each new handover, one thing is clear: Wicknell Chivayo has mastered the art of spectacle. Whether it’s sincere giving or strategic self-promotion, Zimbabwe continues to watch—car by car, post by post.

