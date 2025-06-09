Macheso Revives Soma’s Career

By Showbiz Reporter-Sungura legend Alick “Baba Sharo” Macheso has breathed new life into the music career of veteran crooner Somandla “Soma” Ndebele, rekindling a decades-long artistic camaraderie that has proved not only enduring but transformative.

Once a force seemingly fading in the chaos of Zimbabwe’s evolving music industry, Soma is now enjoying a remarkable resurgence, thanks in large part to his dynamic collaborations and joint performances with Macheso.

A household name in sungura circles, Soma’s latest seven-track album Atove Mazambuko is being celebrated as a bold comeback.

The project, praised for its emotional depth and socio-political commentary, marks a high point in a career spanning 38 years and 26 albums.

But behind this recent success is the pivotal role played by Macheso — Zimbabwe’s undisputed sungura king — whose influence, mentorship, and professional synergy have revitalized Soma’s public image and stage presence.

The Macheso-Soma Connection: A Journey of Brotherhood and Sound

The Macheso-Soma partnership is not a new phenomenon.

Their musical brotherhood traces back to the early 2000s, when sungura giants often collaborated to build the genre’s popularity across Zimbabwe.

Soma, known for introspective and socially conscious lyrics, frequently teamed up with the late Tongai “Dhewa” Moyo — another titan of the genre.

It was during these interactions that Macheso began to take a keen interest in Soma’s unique lyrical craft and unmistakable vocal signature.

Over the years, the two musicians developed a bond that transcended the stage.

Their collaborative performances, especially of the songs Masimba aMwari and Moyo Wekurera — originally duets between Soma and Dhewa — have become highlights of recent joint shows, stirring nostalgia and drawing multigenerational audiences.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail Entertainment, Soma expressed heartfelt gratitude for Macheso’s support, describing him as “a friend, mentor, and consummate professional.”

“Baba Sharo is someone I deeply admire. His work ethic, humility and punctuality set the standard. Our joint shows have been a game changer. We’ve played to full houses, and the chemistry on stage has been electric,” said Soma.

Their recent performances have reintroduced Soma to newer audiences while reminding long-time fans of his enduring relevance.

These shows are not mere nostalgia acts; they are high-energy, emotionally charged experiences that marry experience with excellence.

Atove Mazambuko: A Protest Album with Purpose

The newly released Atove Mazambuko stands as a testament to Soma’s lyrical sharpness and emotional depth.

Featuring hard-hitting tracks like Zvamasara Marovha, Chembedzanai, and Kandiro Enda, the album dives into complex social themes such as death, betrayal, infidelity, and the erosion of family values — all delivered through medium- to fast-paced sungura rhythms.

In Zvamasara Marovha, Soma questions the self-destructive tendencies in families where jealousy and hatred lead to metaphorical — and sometimes literal — killings.

The track echoes and expands on messages from earlier songs like Mamutora, which explored similar familial conflicts.

“I was surprised by the overwhelming response when I performed Mamutora live. People pushed me to re-record it with new elements, and that’s how Zvamasara Marovha was born,” Soma explained.

Other standout tracks, such as Chembedzanai, explore marital strife and the need for harmony in relationships.

With poetic lines like “jira dzvuku rawada rakanakisa, asi jira rako tsaru ndiro rinodziya,” Soma draws on rich metaphors to address temptations and loyalty.

Powered by Talent, Old and New

The album’s strength also lies in its collaborative production. Veteran producer Bothwell “Native” Nyamhondera adds his signature touch, while former Utakataka Express bassist Spencer “Bolt Cutter” Khumbulani brings technical prowess and managerial skills to Soma’s Denda Brothers ensemble.

Khumbulani’s presence has infused fresh energy into the band, helping shape the sound of Atove Mazambuko into a balanced fusion of traditional sungura and contemporary arrangement.

“Spencer has always been with us, but his role has grown significantly. His contributions — both as a guitarist and as a manager — have been invaluable,” Soma noted.

Reviving More Than a Career

Soma’s recent success is not just about album sales or sold-out shows — it’s about resilience and the triumph of artistry over adversity.

From struggling to afford a microphone in the 1980s to battling the crippling effects of music piracy, Soma’s journey has been anything but smooth.

“The journey has been painful — from doing auditions without a guitar or even bus fare, to facing the harsh reality that album sales are no longer profitable,” he recalled. “But I’ve soldiered on. And now, with Baba Sharo’s support, I feel like I’ve been given a second wind.”

Indeed, Alick Macheso’s role has gone beyond sharing stages — he has helped reintroduce Soma to a music industry that often forgets its veterans.

Through their collaborative firepower, the two icons have not only preserved sungura’s legacy but expanded its reach to new audiences.

With Atove Mazambuko, Somandla Ndebele proves he still has much to say. And with Macheso by his side, his voice is louder and clearer than ever.

