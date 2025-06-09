Mnangagwa Aide Plunges Gutu East Into Water Crisis

By A Correspondent-Zanu PF’s Gutu East parliamentary candidate, Zvarevashe Masvingise, has come under fire for creating a water crisis in the constituency after dismantling boreholes and failing to deliver on promises to replace them with solar-powered alternatives.

Masvingise, a former councillor, mobilised Zanu PF youth to remove manual boreholes across several wards, promising villagers that solarised boreholes would be installed within three days.

Nearly four weeks later, not a single solar borehole has been erected, leaving communities without access to safe water.

The move has severely impacted community gardens and households, with women and girls bearing the brunt.

Many now walk several kilometres to collect water from unprotected sources such as rivers and streams.

A crisis erupted at Mandeya Business Centre in Ward 4, Nyazvidzi, last weekend when two major churches—Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ) and the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM)—held conferences without access to water.

The borehole had reportedly been dismantled by Zanu PF youth member Charles Mudhakwa Nqadini, who could not be reached for comment.

Independent candidate Gift Gonese, contesting in the June 14, 2025 elections, said villagers are now trying to restore the manual boreholes on their own, but the process is costly and slow.

Masvingise declined to comment, accusing The Masvingo Mirror of bias.

On Wednesday, The Masvingo Mirror witnessed a Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) team working to restore a borehole at Mandeya Business Centre.

Workers reported extensive damage caused during the dismantling.

This is not the first time Zanu PF has abandoned water projects after making election promises.

A similar stunt occurred ahead of the March 26, 2022 Masvingo City by-elections, where solar boreholes were promised but never completed after the party lost.

Affected areas include Zimbizi Primary and Secondary schools, Makanga, Dzino, Gumindoga, Chidoni, Muchekayaora, and Chana Clinic.

NCA spokesperson Maddock Chivasa said Zanu PF is already failing to deliver before elections and urged voters to consider alternatives.

