Munetsi Urges Wolves to Revise Transfer Strategy After Cunha Exit

Sports Correspondent

Marshall Munetsi has issued a strong warning to Wolverhampton Wanderers about their transfer strategy following the high-profile departure of Matheus Cunha to Manchester United.

Cunha was snapped up by United for £62.5 million after they activated the Brazilian forward’s release clause.

Speaking to Sportsboom, as reported by the Express and Star, Munetsi emphasized the urgent need for reinforcements ahead of the new season.

“We need depth, no question,” Munetsi said. “Losing players like Cunha will be tough; he brings creativity and energy. But Wolves can’t rely on one or two players.”

He added, “The system has to evolve, and everyone has to raise their game. Recruitment will be key. But more than that, our mindset has to shift — from survival to competing.”

Munetsi arrived at Molineux in the January transfer window as one of head coach Vitor Pereira’s initial signings. The Zimbabwean midfielder has already made a positive impression, scoring twice in 14 appearances and playing a vital role in helping Wolves retain their Premier League status.

