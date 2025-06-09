Zebra Kiss Bus Crew Kidnaps Passenger

By Crime and Courts Reporter-A Zebra Kiss bus crew has been accused of abducting and brutally assaulting a passenger over a stolen parcel that was later found.

Charlotte Dube, a cross-border trader returning from Zambia, was accused of theft by the crew after a fellow passenger claimed she had lost a parcel.

Despite the lack of evidence, a bus conductor identified as Pardy ordered Charlotte to remain onboard.

She was later driven to the company’s garage in Ardbennie, Harare, where she was assaulted by five men—identified only as Marvin, Munashe, Kuda, Roma, and a man who called himself Baba Keketso.

“They took turns beating me with planks,” said Charlotte, who sustained injuries to her hands, buttocks, and back. “They even confiscated my goods and gave them to the passenger who had accused me.”

The parcel was later found, and the accusing passenger informed the crew that nothing had been stolen. Zebra Kiss manager Kudakwashe Mupfukirei reportedly apologised for the false accusation, but in a brief comment to H-Metro, said: “We are yet to receive the report. We will respond once it reaches us.”

However, messages seen by H-Metro show Mupfukirei communicating with Charlotte’s husband, seeking an out-of-court settlement and offering US$300 in compensation.

“I used to trust Zebra Kiss, but now I feel broken,” said Charlotte. “Some passengers took photos of me, shared them online, and falsely labelled me a thief. This has destroyed my reputation, my business, and affected me emotionally.”

The case was reported at Mbare Stodart Police Station under RRB 6362618. Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza could not be reached for comment.

