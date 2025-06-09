Zimbabwe Opens E-Passport Centre In UK

By A Correspondent-Zimbabwe is set to open a new e-passport enrolment centre in the United Kingdom, expanding access to essential civil services for its diaspora community.

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe confirmed that preparations for the UK-based facility are already underway and are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

The UK centre will become Zimbabwe’s second overseas e-passport enrolment facility, following the successful launch of the first one at the Zimbabwean Consulate in Johannesburg, South Africa, earlier in 2024.

“The process is moving centre by centre,” said Minister Kazembe. “Our team has successfully completed the Johannesburg centre, and I am confident that we will finish the UK centre by year-end. This is not just about convenience; it’s about ensuring that our diaspora can access essential services without the need to travel long distances.”

Kazembe urged Zimbabweans in the UK to prepare for the launch, reiterating that the project remains on schedule.

Since the introduction of e-passports in January 2022, the government has established 14 enrolment centres across Zimbabwe. These include the Harare Passport Registry and offices in Bulawayo, Gwanda, Gweru, Lupane, Marondera, Beitbridge, Chitungwiza, Hwange, Mazowe, Murewa, Zvishavane, Chinhoyi, and Guruve.

In addition to the physical centres, the government is reportedly developing an online platform to facilitate applications for both passports and national identity cards, further modernising civil registration services.

