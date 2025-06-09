ZRP Cop On The Run After Killing Suspect In Police Custody…

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a nationwide manhunt for Constable Prince Ndavambi, who is accused of fatally assaulting a suspect, Blessed Believe Juruvenge, while in police custody.

The ZRP has confirmed that a murder docket has been opened and that Ndavambi is the main suspect in the case.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi addressed the media on Saturday, 8 June, dispelling what he called “misleading facts and information” surrounding the case and the force’s response to the incident.

“For the record, the late Blessed Believe Juruvenge’s relatives and neighbours came to Police General Headquarters and met the ZRP Command on the day their relative was reported to have passed on,” said Nyathi. “The Police Command quickly directed that a murder docket be opened and that the suspect, Constable Prince Ndavambi, be arrested. This is the correct and official position which the late Juruvenge’s relatives are fully aware of.”

Constable Ndavambi allegedly vanished just as police prepared to arrest him. His disappearance has prompted the ZRP to appeal to the public for any leads that could assist in locating him.

“Efforts to arrest him are underway for the law to take its course without fear or favour,” Nyathi added. “The Commissioner-General of Police, Stephen Mutamba, has made it clear that the law is the law and that no one will sweep this disturbing case under the carpet.”

According to ZRP, two official post-mortem examinations have already been conducted—one by Dr. Guillen and another by Dr. Jabangwe. However, the Juruvenge family remains within their rights to seek an independent post-mortem.

“The exact charge to be faced by Prince Ndavambi will be determined by the courts based on the police inquiry and full post-mortem results,” Nyathi explained.

The incident traces back to May 25, 2025, when Juruvenge, a 30-year-old Damafalls tuckshop owner, reportedly got into a dispute with a customer, Mwazha, who had tried to use a counterfeit US$50 note. After an alleged physical altercation, Mwazha offered to pay US$100 in compensation but later went to the police and accused Juruvenge of assault.

On May 27, Ndavambi—accompanied by Mwazha—arrested Juruvenge and his sister, Melisa Manyepa, at their home. It is alleged that Ndavambi assaulted Manyepa behind a cabin, striking her on the knees with a wooden stick, before turning the same weapon on Juruvenge.

Media reports allege that the officer was trying to extort a US$100 bribe when he brutally beat Juruvenge, resulting in his death shortly after the arrest.

In response to the growing media attention, Nyathi urged journalists to report responsibly. “We appeal to the media to avoid misrepresenting the facts of the case. Let the due process of law take its course.”

Members of the public with information on the whereabouts of Constable Ndavambi are urged to contact the nearest police station immediately.

