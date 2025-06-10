Apostle Chiwenga Issues Direct Threat of Violence On Senior Church Officials Revealing his Bedroom Affairs

The following is the full text of the threat by the preacher Talent Chiwenga on Sunday in response to LIVE programs being run by several senior church officials, including his own maid.

The development comes as church members confirmed investigations by the ZimEye news network 6 years ago that reveal that ‘his wife died a bitter woman, after discovering sex messages in his phone. She met fate before she could expose these things.

His maid only later discovered that the lady in Blaitenberg is also being bedded by Chiwenga…’

In a session titled “full warning!!!, Talent Chiwenga said:

“But my final words go to those who once sat down and had lunch with me.

I do not have a problem with you criticizing me day and night on doctrinal issues, but you must know that if you raise unfounded allegations that attacked my private life, you have started a war with me, and this war is going to not end on on your platform where you are talking about me, I will make you to account for what you are doing.

And this is not a threat, it’s a warning.

I am not as harmless as I look. You must remember that.

We have people who occupied senior positions, who leaked documents that we gave them as trust, an expression of trust, trusted you with important information that formulates the bedrock of our fortress and our defense as a ministry, even in professional organizations, even when you are fired, you are under oath not to divulge the company Secrets.

I want you to know that the Lord is going to make you to pay. But if you attacked my personal life, I’m not going to wait for the Lord. You attacked me, I will face up with you.

Some of you are hiding because you are in a different country than where I am, you will soon find out that you are not hiding after all, you better have enough evidence to substantiate everything that we have you have said about me.

If we leave this platform and become ungodly people, those who told you that you are overweight, you will realize that they lied to you, you will lose your fat in five minutes, when I become a hooligan like I was before. All the fat on your body in five minutes, you’ll have oozed all that fat you’ve got. I’m warning you, and I’m not going to mention names.

If you touch my name and say things that you know are not true, bring people who are in their own lives and their marriages and their families trying to destroy them by bringing their names together with my name, we are not going to allow you to destroy families that are peaceful because you want to score a point against Chiwenga.

You must know that this is an official warning. If you speak about me and you say unfounded things, you have just declared war on me. You will find out whether I’m an easy target or not.

Time will tell you.

I told you that I came from the world. I don’t want to go back to the world (of violence). That’s where I was.

Some of you are the ones who are going to tell people when apostle Chiwenga says he came from the world and he does not want to go back there, what does he mean; you will find out.

You come into my house, I give you a bed to sleep. You bring your children, they eat from my kitchen, and suddenly you’re walking around telling people what I eat and where I sleep, and you think you’re going to go away with that. From today onwards if you decide to talk about me, calculate the cost of what you’re going to do; because payback time will come.

Some of you have short memories; I am going to train your memory that you are going to keep things in your head for the rest of your life. You shall struggle to forget anything, because you’ve trampled upon my toes.”

Below is a ranked list of threats made by Apostle Talent Chiwenga in his 8 June 2025 video statement, organized by order of severity, from most severe to least:

🔴 HIGH-SEVERITY (Implied Physical Harm or Retaliation)

1. “You will lose your fat in five minutes… when I become a hooligan like I was before.”

• Severity: Extremely High

• Nature: Implied physical violence, bodily harm, and a reference to past violent behavior.

• Context: Suggests brutal retaliation (“lose your fat” is a metaphor implying physical assault).

2. “I told you that I came from the world. I don’t want to go back to the world… Some of you are the ones who are going to tell people… what does he mean; you will find out.”

• Severity: Very High

• Nature: Ominous and veiled threat of reverting to a violent past.

• Implication: Those who provoke him may face the violent man he once was.

3. “You shall struggle to forget anything, because you’ve trampled upon my toes.”

• Severity: High

• Nature: Psychological threat implying traumatic retaliation — making someone suffer long-term consequences they won’t forget.

• Implication: Revenge with lasting impact.

🟠 MODERATE-SEVERITY (Explicit Threats of Retaliation, Possible Surveillance or Exposure)

4. “Some of you are hiding because you are in a different country… you will soon find out that you are not hiding after all.”

• Severity: Moderate to High

• Nature: Suggests tracking or confronting individuals internationally.

• Implication: Intimidation, potential doxxing or pursuit.

5. “You attacked me, I will face up with you… I’m not going to wait for the Lord.”

• Severity: Moderate

• Nature: Declares personal vengeance outside of spiritual or legal means.

• Implication: Personal confrontation.

6. “From today onwards, if you decide to talk about me, calculate the cost… payback time will come.”

• Severity: Moderate

• Nature: Promises retaliation, unspecified but threatening.

• Implication: Intimidatory deterrence.

🟡 LOW-SEVERITY (Warnings, Moral Condemnation, Reputation Defense)

7. “You must know that this is an official warning… you have just declared war on me.”

• Severity: Low to Moderate

• Nature: Symbolic declaration of conflict.

• Implication: Marks a shift in relationship — warning of consequences, but not specific.

8. “I am not as harmless as I look.”

• Severity: Low

• Nature: Implicit warning, threat to abandon peaceful demeanor.

• Implication: Psychological posturing.

9. “The Lord is going to make you to pay.”

• Severity: Low

• Nature: Spiritual judgment, not a personal threat.

• Implication: Moral or divine retribution rather than physical.

Summary Chart:

Threat Level Quote Type

🔴 High “You’ll lose your fat in five minutes…” Implied physical violence

🔴 High “I came from the world… you will find out.” Threat of violence

🔴 High “You shall struggle to forget anything…” Psychological threat

🟠 Moderate “You are not hiding after all…” Pursuit threat

🟠 Moderate “You attacked me, I will face up with you.” Personal retaliation

🟠 Moderate “Payback time will come.” Revenge threat

🟡 Low “This is an official warning.” Verbal warning

🟡 Low “I am not as harmless as I look.” Implied capability

🟡 Low “The Lord is going to make you to pay.” Divine retribution

