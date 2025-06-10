Chamisa Dismisses God Is In It ($GIT) Cryptocurrency

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa says his X account was hacked after a post promoting a cryptocurrency called “God Is In It” or $GIT appeared in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The tweet went live shortly after 3 AM CAT and was taken down less than two hours later, just before 5 AM. At 6:25 AM, Chamisa addressed the incident via his WhatsApp channel, telling followers he was working to “regain control” of the compromised account.

The statement, while reassuring some supporters, also triggered new questions, chief among them: who deleted the tweet if Chamisa hadn’t yet regained access?

He wrote: To my fellow citizens, I wish to kindly inform you that my X (formerly Twitter) account has been hacked and compromised by cybercriminals.

Our cybersecurity team is working diligently with X support team to fix this problem, regain control and implement remedial measures. We will keep you updated on the status of the account recovery and any actions being taken.~nc.

The X post was accompanied by two videos purportedly showing Chamisa dressed in a nightgown and holding a piece of paper with “$GIT” written on it, while speaking to the camera. While some users on the platform speculated that the footage was AI-generated or manipulated, others appeared convinced.

