Government Makes Climbdown on Mandatory Retesting for All Drivers

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Minister Mhona Sets the Record Straight Amid Public Outcry…

The Zimbabwean government has made a decisive climbdown on the controversial notion of mandatory retesting for all drivers, following a wave of public backlash and confusion. Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has moved swiftly to quash rumours, clarifying that no such blanket policy is under consideration.

“There is no new proposal for a blanket retest system for all drivers,” Mhona told The Sunday Mail. “The recent confusion stemmed from misinterpretations of the SADC licence renewal process and existing professional driver regulations.”

The storm was triggered by misleading interpretations of updates tied to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) driver’s licence framework. Under the new system, all drivers will be required to renew their licences every five years, but the process will not involve a full road test for the average motorist.

“Driving is a profession,” Mhona emphasized. “Retesting separates professional driving from ordinary driving.”

The retesting policy, he explained, applies only to professional categories—specifically public service vehicle (PSV) operators and haulage drivers of vehicles weighing over 10 tonnes, in accordance with Statutory Instrument 168 of 2006.

For everyday motorists, the renewal process will merely involve biometric updates and a valid medical report—no steering wheel, no cones, and certainly no retesting booth.

The misunderstanding ignited frustration across the country, with many motorists fearing the inconvenience and cost of being forced to reprove their driving skills. Mhona’s comments now appear to calm those concerns while drawing a clear line between professional oversight and general road usage.

“The retest is key for maintaining a robust database of professional drivers,” Mhona said. “It ensures they remain competent and compliant with regulations, and helps root out fake licences.”

Indeed, under the current system, PSV drivers must be between 30 and 70 years old, undergo annual medical examinations, and have at least five years of driving experience before certification. They are also required to produce valid defensive driving and hazardous materials handling certifications.

The minister pointed out that Zimbabwe’s approach is not unique. “The United Kingdom, for instance, implements retesting for the ‘D’ driving licence category (passenger-carrying drivers), with intervals based on vehicle type and age,” he said.

He further noted that the Government itself mandates internal retesting before allowing officials to operate state vehicles, and that private companies often do the same.

“This underscores the principle of ensuring heightened competency for those entrusted with greater responsibility on the road,” Mhona concluded.

The government’s clarification comes as a welcome relief to many Zimbabwean drivers, whose concerns over forced retesting have now been firmly laid to rest.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...