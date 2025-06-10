IMF Pushing Zim Towards Mono ZiG Currency

Spread the love

The International Monetary Fund wants to see the ZiG “fully becoming a national currency” as it considers placing Zimbabwe on a staff-monitored program.

To boost ZiG usage, measures such as deepening the foreign-exchange market to ensure full price discovery are needed, and the IMF aims to eliminate the gap between the official and parallel exchange rates.

The IMF is not pushing for more exchange rate depreciation, but rather for the two rates to converge, supported by government fiscal discipline, with a goal of finalizing the staff-monitored program by the end of June.

The International Monetary Fund said it would like to see the ZiG “fully becoming a national currency,” as it weighs whether to place Zimbabwe on a staff-monitored program.

The ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold, succeeded the Zimbabwean dollar in April 2024 after multiple crashes. It’s the country’s sixth attempt since 2009 to replace the dollar as the southern African nation’s main transacting currency, but is yet to succeed.

Several measures will need to be adopted to boost ZiG usage, including deepening the foreign-exchange market to ensure full price discovery, said Wojciech Maliszewski, the Washington-based lender’s mission chief, who is in Zimbabwe to review its request for a new SMP. The nation’s last program ended abruptly in 2019 after the central bank printed money that fueled the collapse of the local currency.

“Right now we see good stability in the official market and we also see a convergence between the parallel and official rate,” he told reporters Monday after meeting Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the capital, Harare. “Ideally, we would like to see an elimination of this gap, we would like to see one exchange rate.”

-Bloomberg

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...