Joel Gabbuza Hacked In The Dark, Grisly Details Emerge…

By A Correspondent

BULAWAYO – Former cabinet minister Joel Gabbuza is in critical condition at Mpilo Central Hospital following a vicious axe and knife attack believed to have been carried out by a jealous ex-lover in Binga’s Siamakwa Village last Friday night, police confirmed.

Gabbuza, who previously served as Minister of Water Resources and was a long-serving Member of Parliament for Binga South, sustained severe head and hand injuries after being ambushed while visiting a woman he was reportedly in a long-term relationship with.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, stating:

“We are investigating a case of attempted murder involving Mr Joel Gabbuza who was attacked at a woman’s homestead in Tinde, Ward 18. Two suspects are believed to have been involved. They used dangerous weapons including an axe and a knife.”

According to police sources and eyewitness accounts, the assailants—one of whom is believed to be the woman’s disgruntled ex-boyfriend—waited until nightfall to carry out their plan. Before the attack, they allegedly slashed the tyres of Gabbuza’s vehicle, effectively trapping him.

“The suspects forced entry into the room where the complainant was sleeping with the woman. They proceeded to attack him using an axe and a knife, inflicting serious injuries,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

The 11 PM assault left Gabbuza bleeding heavily, with deep lacerations to his skull and hands. Villagers rushed him over 200 kilometers to Hwange Colliery Hospital where doctors managed to stabilize his condition. He was later transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital for advanced medical care.

Commissioner Nyathi urged members of the public to resolve disputes peacefully and warned against violent acts rooted in personal relationships.

“We continue to urge citizens not to resort to violence when dealing with domestic or personal issues. Such conduct leads to unnecessary loss of life or permanent injury.”

As of Tuesday, Gabbuza remained in intensive care. His condition is being closely monitored.

Police investigations are ongoing, and no arrests had been made at the time of reporting. Authorities are appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward.

