Just In: Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s X Account Hacked

By Tinashe Sambiri

Citizens’ leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has confirmed that his official X account (formerly Twitter) has been hacked in what his team suspects is a politically motivated cyberattack.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, Chamisa said his social media presence had been compromised by what he described as “cybercriminals.”

He noted that his team was working closely with the X support team to regain control of the account and prevent further misuse.

Chamisa stated that the hack was serious and ongoing, explaining that “our cybersecurity team is working diligently with the X support team to fix this problem, regain control, and implement remedial measures.”

He assured supporters that they would “be kept updated on the status of the account recovery and any actions being taken.”

Although Chamisa stopped short of naming specific perpetrators, sources within his team believe the breach may have been orchestrated by state security agents.

One senior communications officer within the Citizens movement, speaking anonymously, claimed that “there have been multiple attempts in the past to interfere with Advocate Chamisa’s online presence, including phishing and impersonation efforts.”

He added that “this hack is sophisticated, and we believe elements within state security may be involved.”

The hack comes at a time of heightened political tension in Zimbabwe, with opposition figures frequently accusing the state of targeting them through both physical and digital means. The X platform has become a vital tool for Chamisa and his supporters to engage with the public, raise awareness, and challenge the state narrative.

