Madam Boss Meets Snoop Dog Who Mai Titi Can’t Reach And Producer ‘Leaks Secrets’

By Showbiz Reporter | ZimEye | The socialite Madam Boss has finally met top US singers including Snoop Dog.

The development comes at a time she was getting mocked by her colleague Mai Titi (Felistas Murata) who labelled her ‘Beyoncé weku Temu.’

The comment briefly worked to discourage her as someone who won’t amount to anything. But in the last 2 weeks, Tyra Chikocho has turned the mockery into a song. Instead of Felistas, who’s banned from UK and US, it is Tyra herself who is right now souring in America in her acting and music career. The development suggests that “Madam Boss deserves the development she’s experiencing right now, all these opportunities being the same Mai Titi could have been enjoying if she was sober,” commented Felistas’ former producer BJB Films, Leo. He continued saying, “Madam Boss will keep shining and it won’t be Snoop Dog alone but more musicians she will collaborate with because she’s professional she does what she is asked to do, so this helps producers finish their projects… but when you work with someone who’s crazy it won’t be easy,” he concluded.





Heathrow Dance- cartoon

Two weeks ago Madam Boss offloaded the following video recording of a conversation with Felistas Murata.

The convo is artistically poeticised of the moments Murata was being banned from entering UK under the encouragement of the ‘Daddy’ character journalist Hopewell Chin’ono. (Watch the original story broadcast in the Jennifer Banyure Gatwick Airport Hacking Documentary.)



…..

The following is the conversation:

Child: Grandma, your phone is ringing.

Grandma: Who is calling? It is early morning.

Child: I am clueless.

Child: How are you this morning?

Morning.

Grandma: Hello, where? No, no! Which airport are you? At Heathrow?

Grandma: Why did you carry those things? Hey, no yes they will find you. Yes they will ban you. They will ban you, I told you you don’t enter UK like you’re entering your public toilet.

Child: Grandma, how can you say that to someone who has been banned?

Grandma: No, don’t you can’t do that? Know that is a second ban; you are banned in America. Yes! Why are you shouting?

