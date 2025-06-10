Majuice Misses Macheso Birthday Bash — The Stage Feels The Gap

By Arts Correspondent-Orchestra Mberikwazvo’s celebrated dancer and choreographer Selemane “Majuice” Mpochi was conspicuously absent from Alick Macheso’s birthday celebrations last weekend — this time, due to a painful injury that’s kept him off the stage for weeks.

Majuice, known as much for his gravity-defying moves as for his flamboyant mischief and magnetic stage presence, has been nursing a twisted ankle and torn ligaments sustained during a performance at Padhana Sports Club in Mutoko.

The injury has sidelined him just as the sungura legend turned 57, in a weekend packed with shows and fanfare in Harare.

Fans, friends and family thronged Macheso’s gigs bearing cakes, gifts and well wishes — but many couldn’t help notice the void left by Majuice, a dancer whose chemistry with the sungura maestro is often the heartbeat of live performances.

In an interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub at the Steak House Pub & Grill in Adbernie, Harare, Orchestra Mberikwazvo’s head of communications, Tichaona Makahamadze, confirmed Majuice’s absence.

“He is unwell as he nurses a recurring leg injury after he twisted his ankle,” said Makahamadze. “For the past three weeks, he has not been performing because the pain has worsened. We’ve allowed him time off to recover and receive treatment. He’s still part of the family. We miss him and we need him back.”

Makahamadze emphasized that Majuice continues to receive his full salary and benefits as a full-time band member.

“We don’t abandon our people when they’re down. If anything, this is the time to show them love,” he added. “We have other band members with health challenges as well, and we do everything we can to support them — including covering their medical bills.”

In a separate interview, Majuice confirmed that the injury had finally caught up with him after months of soldiering on through pain.

“I’ve been performing in great pain for most of the year because I love my fans,” he said. “At times, I had to rely on painkillers just to get through shows. But it got to a point where I had to stop and listen to the doctors.”

Now undergoing physiotherapy, the 36-year-old dancer says he’s been battling anxiety over not being able to do what he loves most — electrifying the stage.

“I miss the stage and the fans terribly. I know people come to see not just the music, but the energy we bring to the performance,” he said.

Majuice, who rose from street dancing to become Macheso’s right-hand man on stage, said missing his mentor’s birthday shows for the first time in his career felt like a personal blow.

“I can only wish my boss a long life filled with health, love and prosperity,” he said. “Macheso is like a father to me. Everything I have in life is because of him. Not being there for his birthday shows cut deep.”

Well-known for his cheeky personality and occasional headline-making antics — including disappearing acts, wild dance improvisations, and backstage drama — Majuice has matured over the years into a disciplined performer and leader within the band. But his mischief was always part of his appeal. Whether he was out-dancing fellow members or hyping up the crowd with his expressive theatrics, he had a knack for stealing the spotlight — sometimes to Macheso’s delight, and other times to management’s quiet frustration.

Yet this time, it’s not mischief keeping him offstage — it’s sheer physical limitation.

“I’m grateful to the management for looking after me and the others. It’s rare in this industry to see such care. This is the kind of support we’ve always needed,” he said.

Orchestra Mberikwazvo has a commendable track record in supporting its own. Rhythm guitarist Tafie Nyamunda, who lost his sight, and Lucky Mumiriki, who suffered a stroke in 2011, continue to receive help from the band’s leadership.

In the case of Majuice, it’s more than just loyalty at stake — it’s the band’s heartbeat.

Fans have taken to social media with well wishes, echoing just how much his absence has been felt. His signature flair, swagger, and high-octane moves are part of what defines the live Macheso experience.

As Majuice focuses on healing, the band and its followers wait with bated breath for his return — a return not just of a dancer, but of a performer who brings the soul of the stage alive.

“I’ll be back,” he promised. “The stage is my life.”

