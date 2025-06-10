Mnangagwa Dishes Out Cars Chivayo Way

By A Correspondent-President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday handed over vehicles, grain carriers, and solar kits to Agriculture Extension Officers (commonly known as Madhubani) during a ceremony at State House, an event touted as part of his government’s efforts to boost food security and modernize agriculture.

While the gesture appears commendable on the surface, questions loom over the transparency and integrity of the procurement process.

The government has not disclosed the cost of the vehicles, or the procurement method used, raising fears of yet another scandal mirroring the notorious Wicknell Chivayo contracts, where millions were paid to politically connected individuals without due diligence or delivery.

The Mnangagwa administration has always been accused of awarding tenders for supplying government vehicles without public bidding, with most of such said to be facilitated through the president’s twin sons, Sean and Collins Mnangagwa.

Both have previously been implicated in dubious business dealings involving opaque state contracts and preferential access to government tenders.

Central to these transactions is Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga, who has allegedly become the financier and gatekeeper of such deals.

Reports suggest Guvamatanga routinely authorizes payments for questionable contracts using public funds and receives a significant cut from the proceeds.

Sources allege that Guvamatanga, a former Barclays Zimbabwe managing director, has amassed vast unexplained wealth, including multi-million-dollar properties in South Africa.

These assets—many of which are held through proxies—have raised red flags, with critics calling for lifestyle audits and investigations into his financial dealings.

Despite mounting evidence and calls for accountability, no action has been taken by state institutions.

The handover of cars to madhumeni comes at a time when Zimbabweans are grappling with economic hardship, hyperinflation, and growing inequality.

Critics argue that Mnangagwa’s continued use of state resources to bolster his political image—often under the guise of development—is a strategic move to buy loyalty ahead of future electoral contests.

“This is not about empowering agricultural officers. It’s about laundering public money under the cover of a national programme,” said a senior opposition official who declined to be named. “The lack of transparency in how these deals are structured shows that this is another self-enrichment scheme for the First Family and their associates.”

Mnangagwa has long been accused of turning Zimbabwe into a kleptocracy where state resources are captured by a small elite closely tied to him.

His sons have been linked to shady gold deals, fuel imports, and large-scale tender scandals involving infrastructure, agriculture, and energy.

In most cases, oversight mechanisms are bypassed and the proceeds are allegedly stashed in offshore accounts or used to finance luxury lifestyles.

The president’s relationship with controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has already drawn widespread criticism, with billions lost to undelivered energy projects.

