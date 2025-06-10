Nelson Chamisa’s X Account Hacked

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 – Harare

The official Twitter/X account of Zimbabwe’s leading opposition figure, Nelson Chamisa, was hacked early Tuesday morning in a breach that sent shockwaves through his support base.

At the time of writing, the account remained compromised, with Chamisa’s digital team scrambling to regain control. The breach became apparent after two bizarre, low-quality videos were posted to the account—both featuring Chamisa’s face, but raising more questions than clarity.

In the first clip, a muffled voice—bearing striking resemblance to Chamisa’s—declares, “This is the official Nelson Chamisa account, I am real…” The second video, more cryptic, appears to be a promotion for a cryptocurrency coin, prompting suspicions of a phishing or crypto scam campaign.

The posts were immediately flagged by supporters and digital watchdogs, many of whom raised concerns about potential deepfake content or impersonation. While the videos have not yet been removed, thousands have since been viewed and reshared.

Chamisa responded via a brief statement shared through allied platforms, urging calm:

“My cybersecurity team is on the case. Please disregard any suspicious posts on the account. We are working to resolve the matter.”

The incident has drawn attention to the growing wave of cyberattacks targeting political leaders across the continent, raising concerns about digital election interference, identity theft, and the vulnerability of public figures in the information war age.

Chamisa’s account, which boasts millions of followers and serves as his primary communication tool, has become a critical platform for mobilization and information. The breach underscores the high stakes of cybersecurity in Zimbabwe’s increasingly digitized political landscape.

Further updates are expected as Chamisa’s team works to restore control.

