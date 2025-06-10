Real Madrid Unveils New Signing Dean Huijsen…

Sports Correspondent

Real Madrid C.F. has officially confirmed the highly anticipated arrival of new talent Dean Huijsen. On Tuesday, June 10, at 12:30, the Dutch defender will be unveiled at Real Madrid City in a special event.

The unveiling ceremony will begin with a protocol signing, where Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez will welcome Huijsen to the club and oversee the signing of his contract. This contract will secure Huijsen’s commitment to the team for the next five seasons, a significant long-term deal that underscores the club’s confidence in his abilities.

Following the signing, Huijsen will be formally presented to the Real Madrid fans and media at Real Madrid City. This presentation is expected to generate significant excitement, as fans get their first glimpse of the new signing in a Real Madrid shirt.

After his presentation, Huijsen will address the press in a conference, where he will share his thoughts on joining the club and his expectations for the upcoming season. This will provide valuable insights into his mindset and ambitions with Real Madrid, and fans and media alike are eagerly awaiting his comments.

The event promises to be a highlight of the summer transfer window, and Real Madrid fans are no doubt looking forward to seeing Huijsen in action. Stay tuned for live updates and insights into what Huijsen has to say about his new role at Real Madrid.

