Rusape Town Officials Nabbed For Abuse Of Duty

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested three Rusape Town Council officials for criminal abuse of duty as public officers, in violation of Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

The accused are Togarepi Nerwande, Director of Human Capital & Administration and Acting Town Secretary at the time; Morris Tekwa, Director of Housing, Health and Community Services; and Arnold Mandizvidza Kutoka, former Council Engineer.

In 2018, Texas Energy Pvt Ltd proposed developing a solar power plant in Tsanzaguru, Rusape, but the Ministry of Local Government rejected the proposal due to insufficient land and existing residential zoning.

Between September and December 2022, the accused unlawfully revived and reprocessed the previously rejected application without adhering to required legal procedures.

On 28 December 2022, Togarepi Nerwande illegally signed a 99-year lease with Texas Energy, misrepresenting the land as “open space” suitable for development, despite its designation for residential use.

The accused deliberately bypassed statutory procedures, including public notification and ministerial approval required for land-use changes.

The arrests were made on 9 June 2025. The accused are scheduled to appear for their initial remand at Mutare Magistrate Court today, 10 June 2025.

