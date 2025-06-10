Six (6) Die In Masvingo Tractor Horror Crashes

By A Correspondent-At least six people have died in tractor related accidents within a space of one month in Masvingo province.

Masvingo Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) Provincial Head, Henry Kahiya, revealed the figures during a traffic safety awareness campaign hosted by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) at Zishumbe Shopping Centre along the Masvingo-Mutare Road.

“There’s a worrying trend of tractor-related accidents. In just one month, six lives have been lost, including government officials in separate incidents at Mutimurefu Prisons and Mashava,” Kahiya said.

He emphasized the need for targeted education and enforcement, particularly among farmers and miners operating tractors, many of whom may lack road safety knowledge. Kahiya also underscored the importance of the five pillars of traffic safety: enforcement, evaluation, education, engineering, and emergency response.

Officer Commanding Masvingo Province, Commissioner Fredrik Mbengwa, added that 18 lives had been lost and 8 people injured in 13 accidents along a 60km stretch of the Masvingo-Mutare Road between June 2024 and May 2025.

“Even with roadblocks, drivers often speed after passing them. We urge motorists to remain alert and the public to report speeding or drunk driving,” Mbengwa said. He also reminded pedestrians to remain vigilant, as mechanical faults and speeding continue to pose risks.

Masvingo Traffic Officer Blessing Sai highlighted that many roadsides are no longer fenced, increasing the risk of accidents involving stray animals.

“Drivers must adjust speed according to road conditions, weather, and traffic. The removal of fences by communities has made stray animals a major hazard,” Sai warned.

Authorities pledged continued efforts to improve road safety and reduce preventable deaths.

— TellZim News

