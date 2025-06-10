Standard Bank Moves to Repossess Khama Billiat’s R3.5 Million SUV Over Non-payment Of Arrears

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Reports from South Africa suggest that Standard Bank is seeking to repossess a luxury Range Rover Lumma CLR RS, worth R3.5 million, from Zimbabwean footballer Khama Billiat.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, now playing in Zimbabwe, allegedly defaulted on his monthly repayments.

According to South African publication City Press, the bank has accused Billiat of “disappearing” with the high-end vehicle, intensifying efforts to locate both the car and the player.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...