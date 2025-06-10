Tungwarara Seizes Late National Hero Shamuyarira’s Farm, Family Appeals To Chiwenga

By A Correspondent| The family of the late national hero Nathan Shamuyarira has lodged a desperate appeal to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga over the seizure of their farm, formerly known as Mount Carmel in Chegutu, Mashonaland West, by presidential advisor Paul Tungwarara.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, distraught relatives revealed their anguish over losing what was meant to be their inheritance.

“We have been robbed of our inheritance,” one family member lamented. “This farm was meant to sustain future generations of our family, but now it has been taken by someone who has no legal claim to it. We are pleading with Vice President Chiwenga to intervene—this is not justice.”

The farm, previously owned by white Zimbabwean farmer Ben Freeth and his in-laws, the Campbells, was violently seized in 2009 during Zimbabwe’s land reform program.

Once a thriving agricultural hub, it fell into ruin after the takeover, with infrastructure looted and fields left barren.

Now, Tungwarara—a businessman from Buhera with deep political ties—has allegedly commandeered the land, leaving the Shamuyarira family without compensation.

“Tungwarara is untouchable because he hides behind his connections to the President,” another family member said. “He knows that as long as he has that shield, no one will hold him accountable. But we are Zimbabweans too—why should our rights be ignored?”

Tungwarara’s name has been linked to multiple scandals, reinforcing claims that he operates with impunity.

In one case, he allegedly swindled Indian investor Razaa Jishan out of $2.3 million by selling him a Highlands property he did not own.

When Jishan attempted to reclaim his investment, Tungwarara reportedly arrived with armed men to forcibly evict him .

In another incident, businessman Jospher Chibisa accused him of defrauding him of $350,000 after borrowing the money under the pretext of securing State House construction tenders.

Despite a police report, the docket mysteriously disappeared .

The family also expressed frustration over the farm’s decline under Tungwarara’s control.

“Before, this land was productive. Now it lies barren, just like the promises we were given,” a relative said.

“If the government truly cares about agriculture, why let a political appointee destroy what was once a thriving farm?”

Their appeal to Chiwenga underscores a broader struggle for accountability.

“VP Chiwenga, you are a man of action,” one family member urged.

“We beg you—look into this matter. Our family served this nation, and now we are being treated like strangers in our own land. Is this how we honor the legacy of those who fought for Zimbabwe?”

Efforts to contact Tungwarara for a comment were fruitless as his number was unreachable.

Tungwarara is currently overseeing the Presidential Borehole Scheme and various empowerment projects for war veterans, youths and now Pastors4ED which critics argue are partisan programs run on government funds.

