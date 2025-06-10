Zanu PF Bribes Chief Munyikwa With Sheep Donation Ahead Of By-election

By A Correspondent

GUTU – In a move widely viewed as an attempt to secure traditional support ahead of the June 14 Gutu East by-election, Zanu PF Central Committee members have donated a sheep to Chief Munyikwa—a gesture critics are calling a thinly veiled bribe.

The donation was made during a Zanu PF campaign rally held over the weekend in Ward 16, where party officials publicly praised the chief for granting them unimpeded access to campaign in his jurisdiction.

“We want to thank Chief Munyikwa for allowing us to campaign freely in his area. As such, we have brought him a special gift today,” said a senior Zanu PF Central Committee member, while handing over the sheep in front of party supporters.

Chief Munyikwa, visibly pleased with the gesture, reportedly accepted the donation and pledged his allegiance to the ruling party.

“I appreciate this donation and I would like to assure you that victory is certain for Zanu PF,” the chief told the crowd, drawing applause from ruling party faithful.

The donation has sparked criticism from observers and opposition activists who view the act as part of Zanu PF’s long-standing tradition of co-opting traditional leaders during elections—often with gifts, resources, or political favors in exchange for loyalty.

Zanu PF’s candidate, Zvarevashe Masvingise, is contesting the by-election against independent candidate Gift Gonese and Zivanai Nzvenga of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA). The seat fell vacant following a recall.

As the race intensifies, questions are being raised about the role of traditional leaders in electoral processes and the ethical implications of their involvement in partisan politics.

