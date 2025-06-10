ZANU PF Floods Insiza with Rhetoric Ahead of By-Election

By A Correspondent

INSIZA NORTH – ZANU PF’s campaign trail hit full stride this past Saturday in Shangani’s Sweet Home area, where the ruling party launched its bid for the Insiza North by-election with bold promises and glowing praise for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Senior party officials pitched the by-election as a vote of confidence in the Second Republic, tying visible development projects directly to Mnangagwa’s national agenda. At the centre of the campaign is ZANU PF candidate Delani Moyo, whom party leaders described as a loyal servant of the President’s vision.

“If you look at the calibre of our candidate, you see that we are serious about development,” said ZANU PF Matabeleland South Provincial Chairperson, Mangaliso Ndlovu. “Cde Delani is a committed ZANU PF cadre, and is following the policies of the President that seek to have inclusive development.

The work that is already being done by Cde Delani is a clear demonstration that he will do a lot to transform this community.”

The campaign spotlighted tangible infrastructure developments in the area—14 boreholes drilled, roads rehabilitated, the installation of a mobile base station, and the distribution of ICT equipment to schools.

Addressing hundreds of supporters, ZANU PF Politburo member Richard Ndlovu projected electoral dominance, interpreting the turnout—particularly among the youth—as a sign of certain victory.

“Insiza North has a future,” he said. “The turnout here shows that we are assured of victory. We are confident that you will deliver the seat to ZANU PF because it is rightfully ours.”

National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha used the platform to frame the vote as an endorsement of Mnangagwa’s governance.

“In your constituency, you are seeing boreholes being drilled, roads being graded… Before the end of the week we should have eight solarised boreholes,” he said. “These are the works of ZANU PF, the works of President Mnangagwa.”

He continued: “When you are voting for Delani, you are voting for ZANU PF, you are voting for a party that brings development to the citizenry. President Mnangagwa’s vision is to see to it that there will be no place left behind. In a week, you are going to have network in this area.”

As the campaign gains momentum, the party is relying heavily on its development track record and Mnangagwa’s image as a reformer to win over Insiza North. Whether the promises will translate to votes, however, remains to be seen.

