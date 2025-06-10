Zanu PF In Plot To Soil Geza’s Name

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF-aligned online activists, commonly referred to as Varakashi, are allegedly orchestrating a smear campaign against outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza, accusing him of accepting money and a vehicle to remain silent on the ruling party’s controversial third term agenda.

Geza has been a persistent and public critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rumored bid for a third term, urging the Zanu PF leader to step down.

On Tuesday, online posts by Varakashi claimed that Geza had received financial incentives and a car from senior party officials in exchange for backing off.

One Varakashi account claimed:

“According to what I’ve gathered, Cde Geza was given both a car and cash. They told him there was no need to keep speaking out because President Mnangagwa supposedly has no intention of going beyond 2028. He got his share. He put in the effort, but we didn’t back him. People on the streets may have resisted, but in the end, the struggle he fought has paid him—and others in the war vets circle—what was due.”

The same account went on to mock those who had previously supported Geza’s stance:

“This man did his part, and now people insult him, calling him a mere YouTuber or a content creator. You wanted him to act alone, just like how you expect everything from President Nelson Chamisa without lifting a finger yourselves.” “When will Zimbabweans start thinking critically?” the post concluded.

Geza has not publicly responded to the new allegations, but sources close to him say he remains committed to opposing Mnangagwa’s extended rule and has not accepted any bribes.

The smear campaign appears to be an effort to discredit Geza’s growing influence, particularly among war veterans and the broader opposition-aligned base, who have praised his courage in confronting Zanu PF leadership.

