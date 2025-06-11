🔴 US$185K Vanishes at Girlfriend’s House

Ruwa – 11 June 2025

A Harare businessman is reeling in shock after losing a staggering US$184,900 in cash and a loaded firearm during a visit to his girlfriend’s house in Ruwa over the weekend.

Joseph Maruta, 40, had just collected US$181,000 from a farm in Kwekwe where he had supplied potato seeds. After returning home to Kambuzuma to pick up his licensed pistol — loaded with two full magazines — Maruta drove to visit his girlfriend, Leoba Hunda, at her residence in Springvale, Ruwa.

According to police reports, Maruta brought both the cash and the firearm into the house, and after locking the door, the couple retired to the bedroom.

But at around 2am, an alarm went off. Hunda reportedly left the bedroom to investigate and returned moments later, claiming the noise had come from a neighbour’s house.

By morning, the situation had turned grim.

Maruta discovered that his bag — containing both the firearm and the entire cash haul — had vanished. A rear windscreen of his vehicle was also found smashed, suggesting possible forced entry or a coordinated theft.

Confirming the incident, Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza said:

“Police are investigating an unlawful entry and theft case in Ruwa. They noticed that the complainant’s rear windscreen was damaged. The complainant lost his firearm and a total of US$184,900.”

Police have not ruled out the possibility of an inside job, and investigations are ongoing to establish how the cash and firearm were removed without any visible signs of struggle or forced entry into the house.

No arrests had been made at the time of publishing.

This case raises fresh questions around the safety of carrying large sums of money without security escort and the legality of transporting loaded weapons into private homes not registered as safe storage premises.

More updates to follow.

