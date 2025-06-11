Budiriro in Shock as 11-Month-Old Baby Vanishes in Suspected Kidnapping

By A Correspondent

HARARE – Tension and heartbreak have gripped the Budiriro community in Harare following the suspected kidnapping of an 11-month-old baby boy under troubling circumstances.

Speaking to state broadcaster ZBC News, the child’s mother, Future Bonga, said the alleged abductor—known only by the nickname Chihera—had been a regular customer at the family’s tuck shop for the past three months. Although her real name was never disclosed, Bonga recounted that Chihera frequently interacted with the family.

“She came by on Saturday morning to buy something and left some change,” Bonga told ZBC News. “Later in the afternoon, she came to our house to collect it. I left her with my baby while I ran back to the shop to fetch the money.”

What started as a brief errand turned into a nightmare. Upon her return, Chihera reportedly asked to babysit the child and promised to bring him back later. Bonga agreed, asking her for a phone number and directions to her home.

“At around 5 PM, I went to collect the baby, but when I got there, no one knew her. Neighbours said they’d never seen or heard of her before. That’s when we knew something was terribly wrong and reported it to the police,” she explained. Bonga also revealed that Chihera once mentioned she had never conceived.

The child’s father, Simbarashe Basira, said the incident has left the family distressed.

“When I came home from work, I asked where the baby was. My wife said Chihera had taken him. I was shocked, as I had never met or even heard of this woman. She later went to retrieve the baby but returned without him, saying Chihera was nowhere to be found.”

The child’s grandmother, Gogo Anna Basira, who was in Mutoko at the time, expressed deep grief.

“I’m heartbroken. I had planned to bring the baby to Mutoko next month. This is devastating.”

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the case and urged vigilance.

“We are investigating a suspected kidnapping involving an unidentified woman who requested to babysit a child and then disappeared. The woman is not known at the address she provided, nor is she known by neighbours. We urge all parents and guardians to be cautious. Always verify people’s identities and report any suspicious behavior to the nearest police station.”

The police are appealing to anyone with information that could help locate the suspect or the missing child to come forward.

